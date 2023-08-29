Judge admonishing Trump could end up 'provoking' him: former FBI official

A national security expert said Monday that should the federal judge presiding over Donald Trump's Jan. 6 election conspiracy case be compelled to admonish or even discipline the former president over his public communications, including his use of social media, it could make a bad situation worse.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” suggested that such admonishments could have a “provoking effect” on the former president.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“You've been on the receiving end of tweets of his, What do you make of how Judge [Tanya] Chutkan is handling that and the message she is sending about how they will be viewed?” guest host John Berman asked McCabe.
CNN 08 28 2023 20 23 36www.youtube.com