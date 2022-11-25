'Trumpworld is in crisis': Kanye adviser trashes Trump as relationship deteriorates

In an interview with the Daily Beast, an advisor to troubled celebrity Kanye West said the fallout with Donald Trump -- as evidenced by videos released by West late Thanksgiving day -- is even bigger than it appears.

According to the report, the publicity-seeking West is launching yet another run for the presidency and is centering a big part of it in attacking the former president with whom he has had a curious on-again, off-again relationship.

In one of the videos, West announced, "The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

West adviser Milo Yiannopoulos, who has his own controversial past, said the rift is real and deep.

“As a connoisseur and an intimate of several mercurial billionaires, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least to find them laughing about it in the near future. Assuming Mr. Trump isn’t too wounded, of course," he told the Beast.

Adding that “Trumpworld is in crisis tonight,” he pinned the blame of the former president for how he has treated some of his most ardent supporters.

“In my personal view, the former president has only himself to blame. This is an overdue reckoning. President Trump has neglected and betrayed everyone who loved him most, from the canceled personalities who helped him into office to his abused supporters on January 6," he elaborated.

"He might like to reflect on whether he could have done more to acknowledge and support his most loyal fans over the years. Habitual, callous ingratitude has a way of catching up with you," he continued.

