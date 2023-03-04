Trump pounces on report Kellyanne Conway is getting divorced from her 'wacko husband'
Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway (Photo by Timothy Clary for AFP)

Reacting to a report from Page Six that former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, are lawyering up and getting divorced, Donald Trump jumped into the fray late Friday night.

As Page Six reported, the Conway marriage was torn apart by her allegiance to Donald Trump as her husband became one of the former president's biggest critics.

The report notes, "In her 2022 memoir 'Here’s the Deal,' Kellyanne said that she considered George’s steady barrage of criticism of the then-president a betrayal of their marriage, calling it 'cheating by tweeting.' She also said that Ivanka Trump had suggested couples therapy."

Trump weighed in on the reported split and congratulated her late Friday night using his Truth Social platform.

He wrote, "Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

He then added, "She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!"

