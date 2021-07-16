WATCH: Trump and McCarthy discussed their ‘success in the last election’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) went on Fox News following his Thursday meeting with former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy traveled to Trump's New Jersey resort in Bedminster, for which he was criticized for "rolling over like a dog."

"It's also a sign of dominance," Matt Lewis wrote for The Daily Beast. "The meeting, after all, is at Trump National at Bedminster, New Jersey. Nobody goes to Jersey unless they're under duress. Kevin McCarthy is under duress. He's rolling over like a dog, as Trump might say... McCarthy is performatively licking the bottom of Trump's shoes (and I'm keeping it clean, here)."

McCarthy explained what the two discussed during an appearance on Sean Hannity's show.

"And these were some of the actual discussion I had with President Trump, talking about border, talking about our success in the last election, talking about our first six months in fundraising," he said.

Only one of the two people in the discussion had success in 2020. McCarthy's House Republicans picked up 13 seats in the House of Representatives in the same election that Trump lost to Joe Biden.

"And we even talked about you a little bit, too, Sean," McCarthy said. "And that was all good."

When Trump was in office, White House aides reportedly referred to Hannity as Trump's "shadow chief of staff."