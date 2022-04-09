Kid Rock is opening concerts with 'awkward' video of 'dottering grandpa' Trump addressing the crowd: report
Video screenshot

According to a report from both Rolling Stone and Metalsucks, fading performer Kid Rock is opening his new shows with a video of Donald Trump exhorting those in attendance to "make America rock again.”

Trump and the singer best know for "Bawitdaba," have had a high-profile relationship that has extended to becoming golfing buddies, which the former preisdent mentions in his taped address that Metalsucks called "unhinged."

In the video, which can be seen below, the former president states, "“Hello, everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots. Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Metalsucks described the video with "it’s pretty clear that Donald Trump has never been to a rock concert before in his life, and if he has, he almost certainly made it very awkward for everyone around him. The guy is frighteningly stiff, he doesn’t know how to close his mouth, and his sentiments fall somewhere between those of a dottering grandpa and random chick on ecstasy who latches onto you at the club."

You can see the video below and make up your own mind:

