Trump says he saber-rattled with Kim Jong Un for no specific reason: ‘Let’s talk instinct, okay?’

Donald Trump admitted that he engaged in saber-rattling rhetoric against North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with no specific goal in mind.

Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is releasing an audiobook, "The Trump Tapes," next week that includes more than eight hours of raw interviews he conducted with the former president, who revealed that he wasn't necessarily trying to drive Kim to the negotiating table when he ratcheted up the rhetorical pressure against him, reported CNN.

“No, no, it was designed for whatever reason, it was designed -- who knows? Instinctively. Let’s talk instinct, okay?” Trump said. “Because it’s really about you don’t know what’s going to happen. But it was very rough rhetoric -- the roughest.”

At that point, Trump instructed his aides to show Woodward photos of him and Kim at the DMZ.

“This is me and him," Trump said. "That’s the line, right? Then I walked over the line. Pretty cool, you know? Pretty cool, right?”

The audio also shows Trump sharing letters Kim had written to him that helped lead to the Department of Justice investigation into the classified documents he had taken to Mar-a-Lago.

“And don’t say I gave them to you, okay?” Trump told Woodward.

"Oh, those are so top secret," Trump also says in the audio.