Donald Trump earned a reputation as a bully before he had entered grade school, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

The author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” researched the former president's life going back to early childhood, when a neighborhood mother recalled him engaging in anti-social behavior as a kindergartner, reported WGBH-FM.

“He did not have a great reputation in the neighborhood as a kid,” Haberman told the public radio station.

The mother told Haberman that she found a young Trump lobbing rocks at her son's crib in her backyard in Queens.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's social media company collapses in price after Kanye West's Parler move: report

“She starts hearing the baby screaming, and she comes outside and a roughly five year-old Donald Trump is throwing rocks at the crib,” Haberman said. “I guess you can allow that, maybe, initially he didn’t realize that there was a baby there, I don’t know.”

Haberman has gotten to know Trump well in numerous interviews over the years, despite his public attacks on her work and employer, and she described him as a "confusing" and "lonely" individual.

"[Trump] believes in dominance and intimidation, and yet he is -- there is this side of him that is a people pleaser, and that is afraid of one-on-one interpersonal conflict, and that is lonely,” Haberman said. “It is just a fundamentally strange and often disorienting thing for people around him to experience.”