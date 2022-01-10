Trump facing 'first major test' that could pave way for lawmakers to sue him for inciting Capitol riot: report

According to a report from CNN, Donald Trump will face a major legal test on Monday in D.C. District Court as Judge Amit Mehta will hear arguments over whether the former president can be subject to civil suits filed against him by lawmakers who were under attack on Jan 6th.

As CNN's Katelyn Polantz wrote, this will be the first time a court will be taking up the question of whether a former chief executive can be held civilly liable for actions committed during their time in office.

The report notes the judge will "address key questions including whether Trump and Republican figures like Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama can shield themselves from legal fallout because of the First Amendment or their stature as elected officials."

According to Polantz, "Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, 10 other House Democrats, and Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby brought the three lawsuits at issue on Monday," adding, "The lawmakers say they were threatened by Trump and others as part of a conspiracy to stop the congressional session that would certify the 2020 presidential election on January 6, according to the complaints. And they argue that Trump should bear responsibility for directing the assaults."

The lawsuit from Blassingame and Hemby asserts, "Defendant's followers, already primed by his months of inflammatory rhetoric, were spurred to direct action. Had Trump committed directly the conduct committed by his followers, it would have subjected Trump to direct liability."

