'Almost impossible' for Trump to prevail in his last-ditch lawsuit against New York AG: Andrew McCabe

On CNN Monday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighed in on former President Donald Trump's new lawsuit aimed at blocking New York Attorney General Letitia James' criminal investigation into his businesses, on the grounds that the prosecution is politically motivated.

"We know President Trump is litigious," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Does this new suit, from your perspective, have any merit?"

"Very, very little," said McCabe. "It's almost impossible to imagine, Wolf. And it's absolutely easy to understand why he is doing it. This is, you know, this is a very basic and time-honored strategy of the former president. He files lawsuits in order to delay legal action that's pending against him. As you know, he's been subpoenaed to appear before Ms. James and her investigators on January 7th. He does not want to make that appearance, and so he's thrown out this lawsuit as a way of distracting attention from her efforts and to try to push this thing into a separate channel, attacking her as being biased against him. Unfortunately, there's no right to be investigated by someone who likes you, and that's essentially what the claims in this suit come down to."

READ MORE: George Conway buries Trump's lawsuit against NY AG: 'The plaintiff is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs'

"The lawsuit cites comments that ... James made in her 2018 campaign, as she's vowed to aggressively go after Trump," said Blitzer. "Could those comments by her come back to haunt her?"

"It's entirely possible that a court that looks at this claim determines that those comments were inappropriate," said McCabe. "Maybe there were things she should not have said. Maybe they cast a light on her office that makes it appear as if she's, you know, headhunting or going after the former president. Unfortunately, I don't think it goes much further than that. It's not an issue of conflict of interest. No allegation that she has a personal interest that would prohibit her from doing her job here."

"Let's be honest," added McCabe. "I investigated many drug dealers and organized crime members and terrorists over the course of my time in the FBI. I didn't like any of them. It's common for prosecutors to say things at announcements of indictments and different, you know, developments in a case, talking about how strenuously they'll go after the defendant. People say things like that all the time. Nothing much comes of that."

Watch below: