Trump slammed for paying 'fancy' lawyer $3 million while his arrested Jan 6 followers face financial ruin
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Sunday morning, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner focused on a report that Donald Trump has paid one of his lawyers a reported $3 million up-front which Kirchner said was evidence that the former president knows he is in big trouble.

As Kirschner also pointed out, supporters of the former president who were arrested for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection should be furious with Trump for using money from his supporters to pay his legal bills while they face financial ruin while they sit in jail.

Speaking with the host Kirschner began by explaining, "He feels the walls are closing in, you can tell, Katie."

"I saw the reporting that he has hired a fancy new lawyer, paid that lawyer apparently $3 million upfront," he continued. " I don't know that you or I have ever heard of that kind of a retainer fee, but, frankly, I think the lawyer was well advised to get his money upfront because Trump is notorious for stiffing his lawyers and others."

"But here is the thing that really bothers me," he continued. "It may be that Donald Trump has $3 million to hire fancy lawyers to try to stave off criminal charges. but you know who don't have those kind of assets? The boots of the insurrection, the people that he directed to attack the Capitol. 'Fight like hell or you won't have a country anymore. Now go down there and stop the transfer of power, stop the steal.'"

"The people who followed his orders and committed crimes in the Capitol on January 6 are going to trial, they are being convicted, and they are being imprisoned week after week after week," he elaborated. "The person responsible for it all is holding hate rallies, going to dinner parties, and holding fund raiders so he can pay for more fancy lawyers."

