Trump's lawyers struggling as judges get wise to their 'bad faith' delaying tactics
Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialowski for AFP)

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, lawyers for Donald Trump in New York are running out of time and the judges' patience as they continue to offer up defenses that one judge called out as "both vexatious and frivolous.”

Delaying tactics that have served the former president well for decades are now falling on deaf ears as judges are growing weary and angry and are making their feelings known in explicit language in multiple rulings slapping down Trump's legal representation.

Trump's lawyers are specifically having a hard time battling with New York Attorney General Letitia James in Manhattan where they have continually been rebuffed as they have attempted to do the former president's bidding.

"Trump’s latest failure in New York state court shows just how far his lawyers are willing to go to appease the former president—and how much potential professional trouble they are willing to put themselves in," Pagliery wrote before adding, "On Friday, a New York state judge refused to dismiss the AG’s $250 million civil case against the Trump Organization for business and tax fraud, saying he was utterly unconvinced by the same lame arguments he’d already shot down."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Welcome to the creepiest Congress ever

As the report notes, Justice Arthur F. Engoron has quickly grown exasperated with the former president's lawyers regurgitating old arguments, with Pagliery writing, "On Wednesday, he cautioned Trump’s lawyers to stop putting forth the same rejected arguments in an email that warned he was 'considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation.' On Friday, he finally issued an order rejecting their request to dismiss the case and remarked that 'sophisticated defense counsel should have known better.'"

The report adds, "The fact that the Trump team comically acknowledged they are representing the former president by having the same arguments 're-presented' prompted Engoron to write that their action 'strongly suggests frivolity.'"

According to New York University law school professor Stephen Gillers, Trump's attorneys may be on a short leash with some of the judges after some ugly courtroom exchanges.

“It is quite rare. The lawyers have to worry not only about monetary sanctions, which may not be as much of a worry, but also court discipline that can lead to a public censure, license suspension or disbarment,” he explained.

You can read more here.

SmartNews