Trump brutally mocked after social media users track down the 'clown show' lawyers behind his latest lawsuit
President Donald Trump speaking with reporters on the White House lawn (screengrab)

Donald Trump claimed he would hold technology companies "very accountable" with the help of some "tobacco lawyers," and social media users who weren't banned from Twitter cracked up in laughter.

The twice-impeached one-term president announced he was suing Facebook, Google and Twitter for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights by kicking him off their social media platforms, but his threats weren't taken especially seriously by those who are still allowed to post content.
















