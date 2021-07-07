Trump brutally mocked after social media users track down the 'clown show' lawyers behind his latest lawsuit

President Donald Trump speaking with reporters on the White House lawn (screengrab)
Donald Trump claimed he would hold technology companies "very accountable" with the help of some "tobacco lawyers," and social media users who weren't banned from Twitter cracked up in laughter.
The twice-impeached one-term president announced he was suing Facebook, Google and Twitter for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights by kicking him off their social media platforms, but his threats weren't taken especially seriously by those who are still allowed to post content.
Just your intermittent reminder that the First Amendment applies, among other things, to issues where a *government… https://t.co/SoDhLwesK9— The Law Offices of Hall & Copetas (@The Law Offices of Hall & Copetas) 1625673139.0
Nothing screams “Fighting on the side of right” like hiring people who fought for big tobacco https://t.co/LM1umsCaVk— Brian Rodrigues (@Brian Rodrigues) 1625671042.0
"Well everyone knows Facebook is not the government. What this lawsuit presupposes is... maybe it is?"… https://t.co/fn95BRQl29— 🛶Riverboat Chris🛶 (@🛶Riverboat Chris🛶) 1625673555.0
That's two guys with "@aol.com" addresses for their professional email, a 13-lawyer firm that does personal injury… https://t.co/IshJPAjH4b— Akiva Cohen (@Akiva Cohen) 1625673229.0
Let's see, who's this John P. Coale fellow who's agreed to represent Donald Trump in a weirdo moonshot lawsu—ah, go… https://t.co/NqI8ooIrY4— Jay Willis (@Jay Willis) 1625673254.0
Haven't seen this in a case caption before. https://t.co/4I5T5pOKBv— Brad Heath (@Brad Heath) 1625671491.0
You know you're on the right side of history when you have the tobacco lawyers! https://t.co/2KHmh7tS3m— David Gouldin (@David Gouldin) 1625672992.0
Discovery will be a joyride for Facebook, Twitter and Google's lawyers in this one. They can vet his Jan. 6 actions… https://t.co/h6txWLwhYb— Tim O'Brien (@Tim O'Brien) 1625669336.0
Appropriate that a lawyer named Barnum is representing a circus clown. https://t.co/Mbdg9kuivA— Gang of Pedophiles (GOP) (@Gang of Pedophiles (GOP)) 1625672426.0
Ethnic-sounding names must be said as if telling a racist joke. That's the first rule of Trump club. https://t.co/mbll8CZmBr— Schooley (@Schooley) 1625671264.0