Trump rages against 'boring' Bill Barr in letter to NBC's Lester Holt

Donald Trump sent an angry letter to "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt complaining about an interview with his former attorney general William Barr.

The former president sent the letter dated Wednesday to Holt -- whose last name he crossed out to address the missive to "Lester" -- objecting on a question-by-question basis to the interview, peppered with personal attacks on his former attorney general, reported Axios.

"He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it takes to make a great Attorney General," Trump wrote. "When the Radical Left Democrats threatened to Hold him in contempt and even worse, to Impeach him, he became virtually worthless fo Law and Order and Election Integrity. They broke him just like a trainer breaks a horse."

Trump unspooled a lengthy airing of his grievances against special counsel Robert Mueller, former FBI director James Comey and others who investigated various allegations against him, and repeatedly trashed his former attorney general for refusing to endorse his claims of election fraud.

"I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow, and very boring," Trump wrote to Holt. "He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left -- And that is not acceptable. Now he is groveling to the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve."