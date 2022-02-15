Contents of locked Trump Tower filing cabinets new focus of NY AG Letitia James: report

According to a report from Business Insider, New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the business practices of the Trump Organization is now focusing on the contents of two-dozen locked file cabinets located in Trump Tower.

On the same day that the company's accounting firm severed ties with Donald Trump and his family and suggested the filings they prepared for them should not be trusted, now comes news that James is ramping up her investigation prior to a court hearing later this week.

With the report noting that a hearing is set for Thursday over attempts to get Don Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump to sit for depositions sought by the state's investigators, Insider claimed the cabinets are likely to come up.

"According to sources and recent court filings, investigators' sights are set on two dozen beige, metal file cabinets in the former president's Trump Tower headquarters on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan," the report states. "The cabinets line a back wall of the skyscraper's 26th floor, where Trump has his executive offices."

The report continues, "Given the former president's reportedly heedless way with documents, New York Attorney General Letitia James appears particularly eager to secure their contents," with one insider who wished to be anonymous, stating, "They go back decades."

The report goes on to point out that there are "additional files that are no longer active are stored in an off-site facility."

"Both the AG and the [Mantatan] DA have been looking into possible tax, banking and insurance law violations at The Trump Organization since early 2019, shortly after Trump's prison-bound former attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that his boss routinely lied about the value of assets to get loans or tax breaks," the report adds. "Nearly three years into these probes, only one official connected to The Trump Organization has faced civil or criminal allegations — CFO Allen Weisselberg, charged with dodging income taxes on more than $1.7 million in perks that the DA says should have been reported as pay."

SmartNews