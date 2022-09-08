'See you all in Court!' Trump threatens Lincoln Project after new ad appears on Fox News

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account on Thursday morning to attack the Lincoln Project and threaten them with a lawsuit after Fox News agreed to run one of their latest ads attacking the former president.

The ad, which can be seen below, accuses Trump of manipulating his followers for financial gain with the narrator telling his fans he is "ripping them off" which apparently led to the former president to flip out.

In his post, Trump also lashed out at Fox News for accepting the ad.

"The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016," he wrote.

He then added, "The Paul Ryun run Fox only has high standards for 'Trump' ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to 'false advertise,' and Fox News should not allow it to happen."

"See you all in Court!!!" he concluded.

For their part, the founder of the Lincoln Project were quick to capitalize on the free advertising from Trump by re-posting the clip on Twitter with the introduction: "This is the ad that pissed off Trump this morning."

Watch the video below or at this link.