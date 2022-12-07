Trump hosts Mar-a-Lago event with top QAnon 'Pizzagate' conspiracy theorist
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Former President Donald Trump reportedly posed with a "prominent adherent of the QAnon and 'Pizzagate' conspiracy theories" during a recent event at Mar-a-Lago, according to ABC News.

The outlet cited social media posts showing Liz Crokin speaking at the Mar-a-Lago event and posing with Trump.

The event was said to be a fundraiser for a sex trafficking documentary. Sex trafficking is a primary focus of "Pizzagate" and other QAnon conspiracy theories.

"You are incredible people, you are doing unbelievable work, and we just appreciate you being here and we hope you're going to be back," Trump told the crowd in one video shared on social media.

In a social media post, Crokin said that she had discussed the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory while at Trump's resort. The debunked theory claimed Democrats were using a pizza shop to run a child sex trafficking ring.

Crokin told Salon that she did not believe the "Pizzagate" theory had been debunked. The conspiracy theorist and her ideas were featured on HBO's "Q: Into the Storm" docuseries.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene credited Crokin with introducing her to the "Pizzagate" theory.

