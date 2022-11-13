Donald Trump can't stand being called a 'loser' and now has 'nowhere to go': biographer

According to Donald Trump biographer Tim O'Brien, the failure of the former president's handpicked candidates to win on Tuesday in the midterm election has stuck a label on Trump as a "loser" which he will find intolerable.

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show" the Bloomberg editor also warned viewers to expect Trump to "burn things down" rather than go away quietly.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, O'Brien explained, "Donald Trump is not in this for the party, he is not in this for the good of the nation, not in this to make the Republican Party stronger, or to help average Americans. Donald Trump has always been in this for Donald Trump."

"I think, what is at the front of his mind right now is he has had to deal with being labeled a loser, nationally, in the media, within party politics, within the chattering class," he continued. "And this is somebody who wants 'I won' on his gravestone. So he is not going to sit around, happily being called a loser without trying to go to every length he can to address that."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Donald will burn everything down' if Republicans turn their backs on him: Mary Trump



"He is trying to claim that he is responsible for Glenn Youngkin. Trying to claim he was responsible for Ron DeSantis, when he was not," he elaborated. "And he has got nowhere to go. A Donald Trump with nowhere to go burns things down and I think, what you will now see, is the Republican Party will deal with this Frankenstein's monster they created, who is now coming in to take on all of them."

Watch below or at the link: