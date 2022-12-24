'Terrified' Trump is quickly headed down the path to becoming 'irrelevant and a loser': former GOP adviser

During an appearance on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, former GOP campaign adviser Tara Setmeyer was asked about a major deep dive by Intelligencer's Olivia Nuzzi that revealed that Donald Trump is wasting his days at Mar-a-Lago and doing nothing to enhance his 2024 presidential election chances.

According to Setmayer, the former president is "terrified" that he is quickly becoming yesterday's news and reporting like Nuzzi's is the last thing he wants people to hear about.

As she told the MSNBC host on the day before Christmas, the former president can be expected to do something drastic to make himself the center of attention again.

"He is terrified ,he is terrified of anything being small," she told the host. "We already know this throughout his career, the way that he speaks. Olivia Nuzzi is a brilliant writer and captured that throughout her article."

"He's afraid of being a loser, afraid of being irrelevant, he has now become a shut-in retiree down in Florida who has to create spectacles to stay relevant like the asinine digital NFT cards that he put out. Is this is a serious person? No," she added. "It is somebody who's crying out desperately for attention. Unfortunately, with someone as dangerous as Donald Trump and someone as irrational as him and someone as vicious and malignant and narcissistic like him, he is very dangerous still."

Adding, "There's no telling what he will do, she continued, "He does not care about the Republican Party or the state of the country, he will burn it to the ground first if that is what it means, if that is what it takes for him to stay in the headlines."

"Anyone who knows Donald Trump, anyone who has followed him, or written biographies or read them, knows that being irrelevant and a loser is his biggest fear in life and he is headed down that path quickly," she concluded.

Watch below or at the link: