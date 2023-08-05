Trump loses battle for delay to weigh in on protective order request by Jack Smith

Trump on Saturday lost his battle to get a three-day delay to weigh in on Special Counsel Jack Smith's bid for a protective order, a filing that specifically used images of threats the former president posted to his Truth Social.

Smith sought the protective order on Friday, and Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Trump until Monday to respond. Instead of using their time to respond, members of Trump's legal team wrote up a bid for delay. Smith's team of prosecutors quickly responded, saying Trump was "standing in the way" of the prosecution moving forward.

Moving quickly, the judge has now rejected Trump's request for delay, according to CNN Saturday.

"A federal judge on Saturday denied a request from former President Donald Trump’s legal team for a deadline extension over the handling of evidence in the 2020 election subversion case. Trump’s lawyers will have to respond by Monday afternoon to the Justice Department’s proposal for a protective order," the outlet reported. "The decision from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan caps a flurry of activity in the case after special counsel Jack Smith’s team on Friday asked Chutkan to quickly set limits on what Trump’s team can do with the evidence that will be shared with them. Their request pointed to a post by Trump on Truth Social from earlier in the day to argue that the former president has a habit of speaking publicly about the details of the various legal proceedings he’s facing."

