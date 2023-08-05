'Defendant is standing in the way': Jack Smith quickly moves on Trump's delay request

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Saturday asked a D.C. court not the grant Donald Trump's request for a delay in responding to a protective order request sought by the DOJ.

On Friday night, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion for a protective order in the case, citing a recent Truth Social post in which the former president issued a vague threat saying, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!" The judge quickly gave a fast-approaching Monday deadline for Trump to weigh in on the DOJ's request, and Trump promptly requested a three-day delay.

But Trump's request was met by opposition immediately by Smith, who quickly asked the court to deny the request. Smith's filing was reported by Scott MacFarlane, congressional correspondent for CBS News.

"Back and forth we go. Jack Smith files a motion asking judge NOT to allow a Trump delay," MacFarlane wrote. He included a quote from the brief:

“The Government stands ready to press send on a discovery production. The defendant is standing in the way.”

MacFarlane also noted that the filing shows Smith is moving at a fast pace.

"The Special Counsel has been moving especially swiftly. Not letting the clock tick much," he said.

You can read the filing by clicking right here.