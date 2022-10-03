'Everything he told me has been disproven': Maggie Haberman explains how Trump lied to her face during interview

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Monday explained to CNN's Jake Tapper about the ways former President Donald Trump concocts wild falsehoods that he would recite without batting an eye.

During the interview, Tapper zeroed in on Trump's claim to Haberman that he wasn't watching any television coverage during the January 6th Capitol riots, despite the fact that multiple people have testified under oath that he was glued to his television set.

Haberman responded that she was struck by how casually Trump made this false claim given how much evidence there is to contradict it.

"The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot has documented, in its public hearings and in its private witness information gathering, that Trump was watching television," she said. "Trump was aware of what was going on pretty early on, that he was told what was happening. I was very struck... in the interview where he told me that he believed that the Capitol Police would have control of it. It was very clear pretty early the Capitol Police did not have control of it and it is not even clear why he believed that they would have control of something in the first place if he was so surprised that this event took place."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump sues CNN for 'fake news' -- and demands $475 million in compensation

Haberman summed up her exchange with Trump thusly: "Everything he told me there just has been completely disproven."

Watch the video below or at this link.