Trump has converted Mar-a-Lago into a social 'hot spot' for conspiracy theorists: report

According to a report from Politico's Meredith McGraw, Donald Trump's permanent move from Manhattan to his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort has allowed him to use the facilities there to host nightly parties for conspiracy movie premieres, book signings and gatherings of followers who come to worship him.

Case in point, she wrote, was the recent premier of conservative gadfly Dinesh D’Souza's new movie "2000 Mules" in one of the luxury resort's ballrooms, with the documentary laying out the filmmaker's cas that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his Mar-a-Lago host.

According to the report, the recent event is nothing new and is a part of making the resort a social scene "hot spot" for conservatives.

"Trump’s private club has become the Grauman’s Chinese Theater for the Hollywood-hating crowd," McGraw wrote. "Just weeks before D’Souza’s debut, a slew of Trump allies, friends, and conservative figures flew down to Palm Beach estate for the showing of a documentary, 'Rigged,' on the 2020 election. The film starred Trump himself, and was produced by David Bossie, the president of the conservative group Citizens United. Shortly after, Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, debuted his own documentary, 'Culture Killers: the Woke Wars' on cancel culture poolside at Trump’s club."

RELATED: 'Never say never': Melania Trump says White House could be her home again



According to the Politico report, all those parties and premieres are putting money in Trump's pockets as he cashes in on room rentals and catering, with the added benefit that they allow him to descend down "...a stairwell, or through grand double doors, to be met with cheers."

As for who has been showing up, for the D’Souza documentary the crowd was made of old-time Trump associates and new members just appearing on the MAGA scene.

"For the '2000 Mules' premiere, there was a sea of famous faces: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) chatted with former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, holding an American flag-bedazzled clutch. Conservative commentator Dan Bongino huddled with Devin Nunes, the CEO of Truth Social," McGraw reported. "A few yards away Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen-turned-conservative icon who was acquitted for killing two men during 2020 protests, was circled by excited guests, among them former 60 Minutes correspondent turned ousted Fox News contributor Lara Logan."

She continued, "On a larger level, it also underscores how Trumpism itself is the fusion of politics and culture. Whereas Trump once promoted steaks and wines and neck ties as symbols of business status, he now touts social media platforms, picture books, documentary films and streaming services as demonstrations of one’s — for lack of a better term — MAGA-ness. And nothing demonstrates that quite like being there, in the flesh, at Mar-a-Lago."

According to one attendee, there is nothing like being around people whon all believe the same things with Black conservative "influencer" Rob Smith telling the Politico journalist, "When you’ve been to Mar-a-Lago more than once, you know it kind of feels like home. It’s a place where people that are in this movement feel comfortable to be themselves. And I think that’s the most special thing about it … being around a lot of like-minded people, it’s electric.”

You can read more details here.