'Another troubling thing' for Trump was revealed in DOJ Mar-a-Lago warrant: prosecutor
Donald Trum (Photo via AFP)

With the Department of Justice giving all the appearance so of closing in on Donald Trump after a search of his Mar-a-Lago resor,t followed by the release of the warrant used which suggests the former president may face espionage charges, a Florida prosecutor suggested Trump will be looking for someone else to take the fall for him.

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" with guest host Cori Coffin, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg claimed the ex-president looks like he is in a major legal bind.

After the host shared a clip of former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi explaining, "He can't have done this all alone and it's unlikely that he packed all those boxes, kept them in wherever they were at Mar-a-Lago, someone had to have knowledge of this and I think they're looking at other people as well," Coffin asked, "Dave, what is your take on that, whether investigators could be looking at others and Trump's circle?"

"I the agree with that and I think Trump will try to make someone into the fall guy," he shot back before joking, "Be careful, Mark Meadows."

"I do think the investigation is just beyond Donald Trump," he continued. "I think Trump has to be worried about the mole within Mar-a-Lago because there is a reason why they got a search warrant. They had someone on the inside who knew that Trump was allegedly lying about the possession of these documents and knew where it was located -- inside that safe."

"Here's the other troubling thing: based on the statutes cited, that mole may have also told the feds that Trump had destroyed documents," he added. "So, it's not just that Trump possessed documents, but that that secret source may have observed Trump destroying the documents, which is another crime altogether."

"So yeah, he's got a lot to worry about, because the one thing you know about Donald Trump, he values loyalty above everything else, even though loyalty, to him, is one-way street," he concluded.

