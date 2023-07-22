Mark Meadows' election fraud text with his lawyer son scrutinized by the DOJ: report
A text message about the possibility of 2020 presidential election fraud between former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his lawyer son has become a key piece in the Department of Justice's investigation into the January 6 insurrection.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Meadows' son, attorney Blake Meadows, was in Georgia in 2020 investigating reports of election abuse and was only able to come up with a handful of cases, a number not even close to what Donald Trump would have needed to flip the state's Electoral College votes away from now-President Joe Biden.

The Post is reporting that the newly revealed text, came days before the former president made his infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he find more votes to help make the case that the election was stolen from him.

According to the report, "The jocular text message, which has not been previously reported, is one of many exchanges from the time in which Trump aides and other Republican officials expressed deep skepticism or even openly mocked the election claims being made publicly by Trump, according to people familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the criminal investigation."

Adding, "The text message is a small part of a broader portrait of Meadows that [special counsel Jack] Smith appears to be assembling as he weighs the actions of not just Trump but a number of his closest advisers, including Meadows," the report continued, "The Meadows text, which a person familiar with the investigation said prosecutors have presented to a grand jury, is a reminder that Smith has gathered documents and witness testimony that has not been seen by the public despite more than two years of congressional and media scrutiny about Trump’s activities following the election. He will probably offer the public the fullest picture yet available of the events that led to the Jan. 6 attack."

