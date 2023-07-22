'Strikingly different': Trump awaits most worrisome charges yet from Georgia

Donald Trump is playing a waiting game as he anticipates being charged in Georgia for allegedly attempting to overturn Joe Biden's win, the New York Times reported Friday.
Trump's federal case in Mar-a-Lago is worrisome, but it can also be pardoned away because it is a federal docket. The Manhattan case over hush-money payments is a state case, but it only involves Trump himself, according to the report.
"Two indictments of Donald J. Trump are already in the books, but the outcome of a Georgia investigation into the former president and a number of his allies promises to be strikingly different," the article states. "While the cases filed by the Manhattan district attorney and the Department of Justice have focused mostly on Mr. Trump himself, a long-running investigation into election interference by prosecutors in Atlanta has cast a far broader net, with nearly 20 people already warned that they could face charges."
The article continues:
"The Trump aides and allies whose conduct has been closely scrutinized in the inquiry include Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer; Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff; John Eastman, a legal architect of Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power; and Jeffrey Clark, a former high-ranking official at the Department of Justice who sought to intervene in Georgia after the 2020 election."
The piece outlines numerous people who have legal exposure stemming from the events following the 2020 election, and it comes the same day as Trump once again sought to disqualify the prosecutor from the case, potentially showing that the George charges are the ones he is most fired up about.