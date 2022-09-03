'Cornered' Trump is turning 'to violence' as his biggest supporters desert him: Mary Trump
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Saturday morning, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, said her uncle is digging deeper into inciting violence as his allies flee him as his legal problems pile up and overwhelm him.

Speaking with the host, Mary Trump was asked about the former president lashing out at former attorney general Bill Barr on Friday after Barr told Fox News hosts that the DOJ had every right to search Mar-a-Lago.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Bill Barr had 'no guts,' and got 'no glory.' He was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being Impeached that he became a captive to the Radical Left Democrats - 'Please, please, please don’t impeach me,' he supposedly said. Barr never fought the way he should have for Election Integrity, and so much else. He started off OK as A.G., but faded fast - Didn’t have courage or stamina. People like that will never Make America Great Again!"

According to Phang's guest, her uncle seeing his former allies flee him has pushed him over the edge.

Host Phang noted the former president has been embracing QAnon-style rhetoric and asked her guest, "Is that some type of indication of how he is panicking, he's actually realizing that he's going to get in a lot more trouble and maybe his goose is finally cooked?"

"Yes, I think that's part of it," Trump, a psychologist replied. "The other part of it is too that he has never been a place like this before, as many people have pointed out."

"It isn't just that people like Bill Barr are turning against him, although quite honestly agreeing with Bill Barr is something that makes me want to reevaluate my life choices because whoever knew we would be agreeing with Bill Barr," she continued. "On the one hand, Bill Barr was his staunchest defender at one point; acting like his private attorney. But, on the other hand, because of the egregiousness of Donald's behavior, even people like Bill Barr can't stand with him anymore."

"The window of opportunity for Donald to squirm out of this is closing because of the seriousness of the potential charges that are coming his way," she explained. "And what have we seen in the past? He goes to violence. When he said that President Biden was calling for political violence, he was, as usual, projecting. That was what Donald's going to be calling for as he gets more and more cornered."

Watch below or at this link.

MSNBC 09 03 2022 07 17 56 youtu.be

