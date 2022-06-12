Bombshell Pence memo 'laid bare' Trump's 'clearly illegal' plan to steal the election: MSNBC legal expert

Reacting to a bombshell report that Mike Pence was given a three-page memo from his legal counsel that clearly "laid out" an opinion that Donald Trump's demand that the former vice president overturn the 2020 election results would be illegal, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance claimed it could be added to the growing pile of evidence against the former president.

On Saturday, Politico revealed contents of the memo, with the report stating that Pence attorney Greg Jacob wrote that "... if Pence were to embrace Trump’s demand that he single-handedly block or delay the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, he would be breaking multiple provisions of the Electoral Count Act, the law that has governed the transfer of power since 1887."

According to Jacob, "... the Vice President would likely find himself in an isolated standoff against both houses of Congress … with no neutral arbiter available to break the impasse.”

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former prosecutor Vance called the memo damning for Donald Trump's defense in the Jan 6th hearings -- particularly with Jacob scheduled to testify on national TV this week.

"So, the memo is a three-page memo, it is written in plain English and it is a great read for everybody who is following along," Vance told the MSNBC host. "Because what it lays bare is the scheme that is being advanced by [Trump attorney] John Eastman and presumably President Trump is not within the confines of the law. It is very clearly illegal."

"It violates the Electoral Counts Act and these ministerial functions, like the order in which votes have to be considered from the states," she elaborated. "The Electoral Count Act requires you to go alphabetically. And Eastman has cooked up this plan that, in essence, lets Pence throw 5 to 7 states' votes back to those red-controlled state legislatures for them to say, 'oh no, we didn't mean to submit our votes for Joe Biden. Our state votes are for Donald Trump."

"Jacob does a really masterful job of walking you through the illegality and explaining why it is already been recently, at that point in time, contradicted by a ruling issued of the D.C. Court of Appeals very clearly stating that this proposal is illegal," she continued.

"Whether or not this memo was seen by the former president, we don't know," she added. "But as all of the evidence accumulates, it becomes quite clear that Trump either knew or should have known that what he was proposing violated the law and that the big lie was just that, a big lie."

Watch below or at this link.