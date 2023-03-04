Trump lawyers submit filing on Pence in federal court 'sealed proceeding': report
Donald Trump, Mike Pence (Photo via AFP)

Attorneys for Donald Trump "secretly' submitted a legal brief in federal court late Friday seeking to keep former vice preside mt Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury.

According to CNN, the filing came "in a sealed proceeding" and was in response to a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith.

CNN is reporting, "It is unclear how long it will take for the sealed proceedings to unfold, but it’s possible that the district court resolves the dispute, or that it will be appealed to a federal appeals court and perhaps, eventually, to the US Supreme Court."

"Since taking over the DOJ investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Smith, who has a reputation for moving quickly, has accelerated the probe’s pace," CNN added.

Pence has already indicated he has no desire to appear before the grand jury that is looking into the former president's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

