Trump serves Election Day notice to Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Photo by Kevin Dietsch for SFP)

According to a report from the New York Times, on election day 2022, Donald Trump served notice to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that he wants him gone from the Republican Party leadership should the former president be re-elected president in 2024.

During an interview with Fox News, the former president gave an enthusiastic thumbs up to House Minority Leader Keven McCarthy (R-CA), but warned he wants no part of the Kentucky Republican and will refuse to deal with him if he becomes president again.

According to the Times' report, "Mr. Trump was less enthusiastic about Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and minority leader. He has repeatedly called on Senate Republicans to replace Mr. McConnell as leader and used racist terms to disparage his wife, Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan."

During his appearance on Fox, Trump conceded, "I think we’ll probably have to live with him [McConnell] for two years,” before labeling him a "lousy" leader.

He then continued, "If I run and if I win, I will say, ‘Don’t send me any legislation if he’s the leader,’ and he’ll be out in two minutes.”

The former president seemed to endorse Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) as McConnell's replacement while adding, "I think Rick Scott is a likely candidate — he hates [McConnell]."

The report adds the former president also expressed his support for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) who want to remain as the GOP House conference chair.

