MSNBC's Morning Joe and Mika mock 'loyal viewer' Trump after he makes illiterate attack on them
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former president Donald Trump minutes after he issued an insulting statement about them.

The twice-impeached one-term president marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by complaining about his former friends on "Morning Joe," claiming that their ratings are "very low" and then misusing a word to attack them.

"They are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said.

Spurn means to reject something with disdain or contempt, which is the opposite of what Trump seemingly intended to say, and the targets of his attack laughed when they read his statement live on air.

"I can't wait to hear what the 45th president decided was worthy to write about this morning on MLK Day," Scarborough said. "Go ahead, hit it."

Panelist Jonathan Lemire read the statement as the producers put up a graphic reading, "Morning Joe thanks loyal viewer: Florida retiree sends thoughts on show."

"We do spurn fake news," Brzezinski said.

"I never heard him talk about spurn, using that word," Scarborough said. "I have not, have you? I don't use the word, it's new vocabulary. I'm looking it up. Secondly, he cannot quit us."


01 17 2022 07 19 27 www.youtube.com

SmartNews