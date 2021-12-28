House panel agrees to drop demand for some Trump documents at request of Biden White House

The House select committee acquiesced to the Biden White House and won't seek hundreds of pages of documents from the Trump administration.

The White House counsel's office sent a letter Dec. 16 to the panel asking to shield some records that do not involve Jan. 6 but were covered under the sweeping request from Trump-era documents, reported the Associated Press.

“The documents for which the Select Committee has agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to bear on the White House’s preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power,” wrote White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su.

The Biden administration was concerned that some of the documents would compromise national security and executive privilege, although President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege to block the release of records sought by the committee.

The twice-impeached former president has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to block the National Archives and Records Administration from turning over those documents to congressional investigators.