East Palestine woman rolls eyes at Trump visit as other locals trash political 'publicity stunts'

Donald Trump's brief stop in East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of a train accident that spread toxic chemicals in the community, is not getting across-the-board rave reviews from locals who are growing increasingly angry at seeing their tragedy turned into a finger-pointing war between Democrats and Republicans.

Donald Trump, who appeared with his son, Don Jr, showed up at the town and turned it into a 2024 presidential campaign event complete with handing out bottles of Trump water and MAGA hats -- and that spectacle was not lost on members of the town, with one calling the visit, along with one by Rudy Giuliani, "publicity stunts."

As Politcio's Adam Wren wrote, "... people living in East Palestine said they were unsure about many things — whether the water was safe to drink, whether to remain in their homes, how to explain their headaches and bloody noses. And what to think about the VIPs making appearances in their hometown."

Nora Wright, who labeled the stops "publicity stunts," went on to explain, "They come for an hour or so, and they leave,” before adding, "They don’t find out how we feel.”

RELATED: 'Losing his grip': Trump flattened on Morning Joe for 'bizarre' post about train wreck visit

Trump voter Joe Botinovch was also dismissive of the visits as a waste of time, telling Politico, "I don’t trust the government. The only presidents I want to see are dead presidents in my wallet."

Botinovch also took a shot at Republicans and Democrats trying to blame each other instead of trying to fix the problems.

“They’re using East Palestine like China and Russia and the U.S. are using Ukraine. It’s a proxy war,” he accused.

The Politico report adds, "Amy Britain, a Democrat and a retired physical therapy assistant, pulled through the Rite Aid parking lot to pick up some donated bottled water. She was happy about Buttigieg’s visit but rolled her eyes at Trump’s, and at the national coverage implying that the former president is the only politician welcome in the village where she grew up."

“We’re a microcosm of what’s going on in the entire country,” she lamented.

You can read more here.