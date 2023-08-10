Tip from Trump's Truth Social led to fatal FBI shooting of man behind Biden threats: report

A tip from Donald Trump’s social media site led to the fatal FBI shooting of a Utah man amid an investigation over allegations he threatened Joe Biden, NBC News reports.

Truth Social reported Craig Deleeuw Robertson to law enforcement after he made threats in March against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the outlet reported.

The FBI raided Robertson’s Provo home after the Utah man had made threats against Biden ahead of the President’s scheduled visit. Robertson was killed during an exchange with authorities who arrived at his home at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday to serve a search warrant, according to NBC.

An armed Robertson pointed his weapon at agents and failed to respond to their commands before they fatally shot him, a senior official told NBC News.

