‘Guess what she just did’: Legal expert says Fani Willis charged a Trump ‘warm up’ case

A legal expert on Friday said a Georgia case unrelated to Donald Trump could be a “tell” for a prosecutor investigating the former president over allegations he tried to overturn the Peach State’s 2020 election.

“IMPORTANT tell re coming Georgia indictment of Trump,” Norm Eisen wrote on his social media account.

Eisen suggested that a Fulton County Grand Jury’s indictment of eight suspected gang members in a pandemic unemployment insurance conspiracy scam under the state’s Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act could be a ‘warm up’ for a case against Trump, perhaps under the same law.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office announced the indictment Wednesday.

“Guess what she just did,” Eisen said.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Hope Trump is paying attention': Experts draw parallels after high-profile defendant jailed

“Fani Willis is one of the most experienced RICO prosecutors in the country & so she knows to warm up a grand jury with another RICO case first before you bring them the big 1,” Eisen added.

CNN reports that Willis is likely to indict at least 12 people in connection with the 2020 elections case.