Donald Trump should be paying attention to the recent development in another high-profile case, according to political and legal experts.
Trump was slapped with a compromise protective order earlier in the day in the criminal case alleging he unlawfully attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. That same day, news came down that FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried to jail for witness tampering.
"Go ahead DJT," said former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard W. Painter. "SBF wants a cell mate and he'd love to meet you."
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok also made note of similarities.
"Wealthy, high-profile defendant thrown in jail by federal judge for violating bail conditions by engaging in witness intimidation through leaking derogatory information about a witness to the media," he said Friday.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance added, "Hope Trump is paying attention" after seeing the news.
The news comes in the aftermath of Trump social media posts that some experts said bordered on witness tampering misconduct.