Donald Trump
Donald Trump in a social media post Sunday morning repeated a debunked smear about a Georgia prosecutor while appearing to laugh at his own joke.

The former president, likely on the eve of what would be his fourth indictment, said that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is “accused” of being involved in a relationship with a gang member who she prosecuted.

“Why is 'Phoney' (Like in PERFECT “PHONE” CALL, get it?) Fani Willis, the severely underperforming D.A. of Fulton County who is being accused of having an ‘affair’ with a Gang Member of a group that she is prosecuting, leaking my name in regard to a Grand Jury pertaining to Election Fraud & Irregularities that I say took place in Georgia. I made a PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website.

“What does Phoney Fani have to do with me? She should instead focus on the record number of murders in Atlanta.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has trafficked in this particular smear against Willis.

They say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta. She’s a racist. And they say, I guess, they say that she was after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang, or a gang member. And this is the person that wants to indict me.”

MSNBC’s Steve Benen wrote of the attack on Willis: “As Trump smears go, this was among the more grotesque.”

