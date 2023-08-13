Trump freaks out over bombshell report Georgia officials have texts linking his legal team to election breach
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Hours after CNN reported that Georgia investigators have come into possession of texts and emails linking his legal team to a voting system breach in Coffee County,Donald Trump lashed out at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and threw Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg into the mix.

According to a CNN bombshell report, "Investigators in the Georgia criminal probe have long suspected the breach was not an organic effort sprung from sympathetic Trump supporters in rural and heavily Republican Coffee County – a county Trump won by nearly 70% of the vote. They have gathered evidence indicating it was a top-down push by Trump’s team to access sensitive voting software, according to people familiar with the situation."

That apparently set the already three-time indicted ex-president off who promptly took to his Truth Social platform to complain.

"The only Election Interference that took place in Fulton County, Georgia, was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election, not by me, who simply complained that the Election was Rigged and Stolen. We have Massive and Conclusive Proof, if the Grand Jury would like to see it," he wrote.

He then added, "Unfortunately, the publicity seeking D.A. isn’t interested in Justice, or this evidence. Also, as in Manhattan, the corrupt DOJ is pushing hard trying to keep Biden in Office. The whole system is dishonest and broken!"

