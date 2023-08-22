Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis reaches bail bond agreement in Fulton County case

Former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has entered a $100,000 bond agreement with Fulton County authorities, according to court documents Politico’s Kyle Cheney posted on social media.

Ellis is among 18 allies of the former president who along with Trump were indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis earlier this month in connection with allegations they engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

Ellis worked with the Trump campaign in the aftermath of the 2020 election but has since faced fierce criticism from Trump supporters for not supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?