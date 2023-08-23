'Krakken' Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell surrenders to Fulton County authorities
Former Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has surrendered to authorities in Georgia in connection with the state’s 2020 election conspiracy case, CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.

Powell was among 18 Trump allies along with the former president on Aug. 14 by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. All 19 defendants are being charged under a state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) statute.

Powell earlier in the day reached an agreement with prosecutors on a $100,000 bond order.

