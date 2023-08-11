Trump's allies admit they've handed  'incriminating' info on 'lunatic' Sidney Powell to Jack Smith

Former Donald Trump election fraud advocate Sydney Powell should expect a criminal indictment in the very near future because allies of the former president have been ratting her out to special counsel Jack Smith's investigators.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, the controversial lawyer has been thrown under the bus by Trump insiders for her part in a plot to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Former top Trump attorney Tim Parlatore admitted in an interview that longtime Rudy Giuliani associate Bernie Kerik pointed the finger at Powell while also questioning her sanity.

In an interview Parlatore explained, "Based on the contents of their questions, and my understanding of criminal law, the main individual who was discussed who Mr. Kerik gave any information that could be incriminating would be Sidney. That there was no back-up for anything she said, that when she was asked to provide proof she didn’t produce anything, and when she was cut loose [from the official Trump legal team], how she kept trying to push her way in.”

The report notes that there were questions over whether Powell might have suffered a "mental break" and that the term "lunatic" was bandied about.

The report adds that the intensity and focus on Powell in questioning led one person who spoke with investigators to conclude, “Sidney’s f**ked," to which Parlatore added: “I agree.”

