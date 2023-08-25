'Crazy disconnect': GOP strategist shows how Trump will sink himself

A Republican strategist said Friday that Donald Trump’s efforts to fundraise off his mugshot is likely to help him in his short-term efforts to secure the Republican presidential nomination but would likely sink the former president in a general election.

Scott Jennings during an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” acknowledged that should Trump win Republican nomination, that the former president would be putting the GOP in a “quite a conundrum.”

Jennings' comments followed Blitzer saying that “Trump’s mugshot may help him raise some money for his campaign.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“But will it help him politically?” the host asked Jennings.

“Well, look, he's used these different legal entanglements over time for now, to boost himself in the Republican primary. They're going to do that again. But what has become increasingly clear, Wolf, is the gulf between what's helping him maintain his base of primary support and would hurt him in a general election,” Jennings said.

“There's just a mountain of polling out there now that indicates that these legal entanglements are hurting him, that if he were to be convicted of a felony, that it would make it very difficult, if not impossible for him to be elected president. It's already going to be difficult for him to be elected, so it's a crazy disconnect.

“What helps you today could be killing you tomorrow if he were to be the Republican nominee, and it's a quite a conundrum for the Republican Party.”

Watch the video below or at the link.