'He's not very good at that': Ex-prosecutor says Trump likely to fail to follow court rules

Former President Donald Trump may struggle to follow the orders of Judge Tanya Chutkan as his trial for the 2020 election coup plot begins to take shape, said former FBI official and top drug enforcement chief Chuck Rosenberg on MSNBC Thursday evening.

This comes as Trump has fired off direct personal attacks against Chutkan and called for her recusal from the case, as well as special counsel Jack Smith.

"My question to you is, how difficult a position is Judge Chutkan in right now, in terms of balancing what seems to be flagrant abuses of the position of a defendant in any criminal case and Trump's legitimate right to talk about what may be a very potent political weapon going into presidential contest?" the host asked.

"I think you framed it absolutely right, Alex," said Rosenberg. "We've never had as a criminal defendant somebody who was also likely to be a major party nominee for president. So Judge Chutkan has to balance those First Amendment rights. His interest in campaigning, his right to speak about the campaign and the promise for office with the needs of criminal trial, which include a lot of restrictions on a lot of defendants in a lot of ordinary cases around the country."

The real issue to watch, Rosenberg continued, is how compliant Trump can be with what the court orders of him.

"As you know, there are restrictive rules in this particular federal court that limit what a defendant can say, limit what lawyers can say, and give adjudged the right to oppose strict conditions on them," said Rosenberg. "A whole separate question of course is whether Mr. Trump will abide by any of those restrictions. He's not very good at that as we know."

