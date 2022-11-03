Trump allies tease 'November surprise' ahead of multi-state rally tour

Donald Trump's allies are teasing a major announcement as he hits the road, ostensibly to drum up support for Republican candidates on the eve of the midterm elections.

The twice-impeached former president will hold four rallies in five days, in Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania, on behalf of GOP candidates, but some Republicans were caught off guard by his decision to visit Sioux City -- across the state from an event scheduled for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who adjusted her plans to join him, reported CNN.

“In this climate, there is zero chance [Sen.] Chuck Grassley is truly in trouble," said former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg. "There’s a major opening [in the Iowa caucuses], so this is a 2024 thing."

Trump comfortably won twice in Iowa's presidential elections but lost the state's influential caucuses in his first campaign, and some Republicans say his absence over the past year has allowed some would-be rivals to gain a foothold ahead of the 2024 campaign.

“This rally is about President Trump’s future, not about the Iowa Republican,” said one longtime Republican strategist in Iowa.

One Trump adviser told CNN he wanted his Iowa appearance “to be a show of force for 2024,” and said his Sunday night rally in Miami should be seen the same way, and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway hinted the former president might make a big announcement soon about his future.

“He’d like to have done it already. … I think you can expect him to announce it soon,” Conway said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast in Washington. “He’s being urged by some people to still have a November surprise.”