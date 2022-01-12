Here's what triggered Trump to bail on NPR interview

Donald Trump rage quit an interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep after he was pressed on his 2020 election lies.

The former president became increasingly frustrated as the broadcaster repeatedly asked him why he continues to push baseless conspiracy theories about his election loss, according to a transcript published Wednesday morning, and Trump ended the call when Inskeep asks him if he would refuse to endorse GOP candidates who challenge his fraud claims.

"If I can just move on to ask, are you telling Republicans in 2022 that they must press your case on the past election in order to get your endorsement?" Inskeep asks. "Is that an absolute?”

Trump responded: “They are going to do whatever they want to do — whatever they have to do, they’re going to do, but the ones that are smart — the ones that know, you take a look at. Again, you take a look at how Kari Lake is doing, running for governor. She’s very big on this issue, she's leading by a lot. People have no idea how big this issue is, and they don't want it to happen again. It shouldn't be allowed to happen, and they don't want it to happen again.”

Inskeep attempted to ask another question before Trump interrupted him: “And the only way it’s not going to happen again is you have to solve the problem of the presidential rigged election of 2020.”

The radio host tried to get one more question in before Trump ended the call: “So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it.”

According to the transcript, Inskeep made one last attempt to keep the former president on the call: "Whoa, whoa, whoa, I have one more question. I want to ask about a court hearing yesterday on Jan. 6 -- Judge Amit Mehta. He’s gone. Okay."



