Oath Keeper sedition indictments are an 'ominous sign' for Donald Trump: former federal prosecutor

Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner claimed the seditious conspiracy charges filed against eleven members of the Oath Keepers pararamilitary organization on Thursday should worry Donald Trump and former advisor Steve Bannon.

Speaking with host Lindsey Reiser, Glenn Kirschner was asked if the rarely-filed sedition charges would have a ripple effect that couldswamp the former president.

According to the former prosecutor, there was a direct link between the Oath Keeper's action on Jan 6th and Trump's comments that could come back to haunt the former president.

"It's really important because when you read the details of this 48-page indictment, it has echoes of what Steve Bannon said in the run-up to January 6th," Kirschner began. "You know: 'it will be swift, it will be moving, it will be unlike anything we have ever seen before.' He was exactly right. So doesn't that raise the question, what did he know?"

"But for Donald Trump, I think the parallels are even more dramatic with respect to Donald Trump's statements and conduct, when we compare it to what we see in this indictment," he continued. " For example, why did the Oath Keepers choose January 6th to come to the Capitol? Because Donald Trump said, 'come to D.C.. on January 6th, we'll be wild.' Why did they name their communications channel, the 'Stop the Steal' channel? Well, because Donald Trump incessantly tweeted out, 'stop the steal.'"

"Why did they march on the Capitol after the rally? Because Donald Trump said, 'now we're going to the Capitol, and I'll be right there with you,'" he continued. "Why did they, quote, 'fight like hell' once they got to the Capitol? Because Donald Trump said 'if you don't fight like hell you won't have a country anymore.' And finally, why did they view Mike Pence as the enemy? Because Donald Trump, on January 6th, tweeted, and I quote, 'Mike Pence didn't do what he should have done to protect our country and our constitution.'"

"You know what," he concluded. "Donald Trump runs through this 48-page indictment and I think that's an ominous sign of things to come."

Watch below: