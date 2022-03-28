‘Accountability is coming’: Legal experts react to judge ruling on Trump obstruction
Donald Trump / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. Richards

A federal judge found that Donald Trump "more likely than not" committed crimes in a bid to remain power, setting off a variety of reactions from legal experts.

Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California issued a 44-page ruling Monday ordering former Trump legal adviser John Eastman to turn over emails he had sought to shield from the House select committee, and the judge found that both he and the former president had likely engaged in obstruction of justice.

"Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history," the judge wrote. "Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process."

The ruling stunned observers.







