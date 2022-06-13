Jan. 6 Committee to show proof GOP lawmakers sought Trump pardon for insurrection
Donald Trump appears during a rally Oct. 10, 2016, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com)

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will reveal proof of one of the panel's most explosive claims about their Republican colleagues.

The first public hearing about the Jan. 6 insurrection revealed GOP lawmakers had sought pardons from Donald Trump for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but committee members said they would provide proof of those allegations during Monday's hearing, reported the Washington Post.

“We will show the evidence that we have that members of Congress were seeking pardons,” said Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-CA). “To me, I think that is some of the most compelling evidence of a consciousness of guilt. Why would members do that if they felt that their involvement in this plot to overturn the election was somehow appropriate?”

Multiple GOP lawmakers sought pardons from Trump during his final weeks in office, according to the committee, and panelists said they had proof.

"We're not going to make accusations or say things without proof or evidence backing it," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

