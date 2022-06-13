'This is a gut punch': Trump allies furious over latest 'disaster' endorsement
Donald Trump -- (Photo by Olivier Douliery for AFP)

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, Donald Trump's surprise endorsement of Katie Britt for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R) has set off a wave of anger and frustration -- even among his supporters -- for meddling in yet another election.

Late Friday Trump threw his support to Britt over Rep. Mo. Brooks (R-AL) despite the fact that Brooks has been one of his most ardent defenders to the point of being a prominent speaker at the Jan 6th "Stop the Steal " rally that preceded the insurrection.

Bypassing Brooks, Trump called Britt, "a fearless America First Warrior,” before adding, "Katie is an Incredible Fighter for the people of Alabama.”

That, in turn, led to teeth-gnashing among the MAGA faithful, with Fox News personality Mark Levin calling the choice of the businesswoman as a "gut punch" and a "disaster" then adding, "Very disappointing. Britt is a McConnell-supported RINO praised by the head of the Alabama Democrat Party. I hope Mo can pull it off. Lord knows we need his conservative voice and vote in the Senate.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump wants to 'assert his dominance' over DeSantis by launching 2024 bid in Florida: report

According to the report, critics of the choice cited a Breitbart article labeling her as someone who "surrounds" herself with Never-Trumpers.

That led to a pile-on, with pro-Trump advocate Ryan Girdusky writing, “Oh f*ck off. Mo is the one," on Twitter.

The Beast's Petrizzo adds, "The endorsement of Britt comes at a critical time for both campaigns. The primary runoff is in less than two weeks after neither candidate could secure 50 percent of the vote in the primary race. In April 2021, Trump endorsed Brooks, only to revoke the endorsement after Brooks urged Trump supporters to move on from claims that the 2020 election was 'stolen.'"

As for Brooks, he responded to the snub by issuing a statement, saying, "This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie Britt, he said she was unqualified for the Senate. Donald Trump is the only man in American politics who could get conned by Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race.”

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews