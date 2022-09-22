Trump continues heaping 'racist' abuse on Letitia James over fraud lawsuit

Donald Trump kept up his attacks on New York attorney general Letitia James after her office sued him for criminal fraud.

The attorney general filed a $250 million lawsuit Wednesday against the former president, his three eldest children, Trump Organization and the company's top executives alleging a decades-long pattern of fraudulent business practices, and Trump has been lashing out from his Truth Social account.

"Racist A.G. Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, the failed Gubernatorial candidate, is now running second to strong crime fighter MICHAEL HENRY," Trump posted. "This could be a big upset because she has been a terrible A.G. when it comes to protecting the people of New York State. Murder, Rape, and Drugs are totally out of control-There has never been a more dangerous time than this. She is grossly incompetent, her staff knows it, and so does everyone else. MAKE NEW YORK SAFE AGAIN!!!"

The Republican Henry claimed a narrow, 44.2-43 lead over James in a Trafalgar/Inside Advantage poll conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 1, while James led 50-36 in a Siena College poll conducted at the end of July.

IN OTHER NEWS: Judge shouts down Alex Jones’ lawyer: 'How many times do I have to say when I’m speaking you stop!'

It's not clear why Trump refers to James as "peekaboo," but other social media users have speculated that it's intended as a racial slur given its phonetic similarity to racist terms.

"Can anyone who speaks deranged white supremacist explain to me why Trump is calling AG Letitia James 'peekaboo?'" remarked Young Turks host John Iadarola.

"Trump's new nickname for NY Attorney General Leticia James is 'Peekaboo,'" added progressive commentator Thom Hartmann. "Is this his code word for the word you get when you replace "peek" with "Jig"? Sure looks like it..."



