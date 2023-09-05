Peter Navarro has 'no defense at this point' and his conviction is all but assured: CNN's Elie Honig

Former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro has "no defense" for the contempt of Congress charges against him and is simply looking ahead to trying to get his inevitable conviction overturned.

That's the view of former federal prosecutor Elie Honig, who walked through what awaits Navarro on CNN Tuesday.

"It makes people think back to Steve Bannon, for example," said anchor Poppy Harlow, referencing another Trump adviser who, like Navarro, was charged for refusing to comply with subpoenas from House January 6 investigators. "But you also make the really important point, big picture, that this is a reminder of the invaluable work that the January 6th Committee did."

"For sure," said Honig. "There's no defense at this point. He was going to make this executive privilege defense, but the judge said, no. There's no evidence. This will be a defianse-and-appeal trial."

"Peter Navarro is going to basically just hoping somebody on the jury nullifies, meaning someone says, I don't care about the law and the facts, I'm letting him go," Honig continued. "That happens sometimes. But he's really going to be playing for appeal here."

"Look, let's remember, DOJ was sort of stuck in its tracks here on this overall investigation until last summer, 2022, when the January 6th Committee really brought this all to attention," added Honig. "And I think that changed the whole political tenor around this."

